Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars announced for 2024 cohort as part of Black History Month

For nearly 10 years, Disney and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) have collaborated to award scholarships to high-achieving and talented students across the country

This year's Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars cohort includes 28 amazing students who will receive $5,000 renewable scholarships, professional development opportunities, and access to early career opportunities with Disney.

Additionally, 35 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars will receive $2,500 one-time scholarships.

In 2023, Disney incorporated new and existing scholarships into the Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars program to provide a more tailored experience to students with specific interests within the industry, including journalism, film and television, and factual entertainment. In conjunction with Andscape, National Geographic, and FX, students will be able to follow in the legacy of renowned storytellers and start their own journey with Disney's global platforms.

The four industry-aligned pathways include:

Rhoden Fellowship : Founded in 2017, this one-year sports journalism internship with Andscape focuses on training aspiring African American journalists from HBCUs. The fellowship is named after award-winning sports columnist William C. Rhoden.

: Founded in 2017, this one-year sports journalism internship with Andscape focuses on training aspiring African American journalists from HBCUs. The fellowship is named after award-winning sports columnist William C. Rhoden. National Geographic Content Scholarship Program : Founded in 2021, this program aims to foster and support the next generation of factual storytellers attending HBCUs through access, opportunity, and exposure to the National Geographic brand and its numerous content platforms. As part of the six-month program, the scholars are each paired with a National Geographic mentor as well as participate in a one-week immersive experience at the Washington, D.C. Headquarters where they will be exposed to how content is developed, produced, published, and marketed.

: Founded in 2021, this program aims to foster and support the next generation of factual storytellers attending HBCUs through access, opportunity, and exposure to the National Geographic brand and its numerous content platforms. As part of the six-month program, the scholars are each paired with a National Geographic mentor as well as participate in a one-week immersive experience at the Washington, D.C. Headquarters where they will be exposed to how content is developed, produced, published, and marketed. FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship : Honoring the legacy of the legendary director and producer John Singleton, these scholarships are to encourage and empower the next generation of fearless storytellers following John's footsteps by pursuing a career in film or television production, directing, or screenwriting.

: Honoring the legacy of the legendary director and producer John Singleton, these scholarships are to encourage and empower the next generation of fearless storytellers following John's footsteps by pursuing a career in film or television production, directing, or screenwriting. The Walt Disney Company / UNCF Enhanced Corporate Scholars Program: Along with the opportunity to apply for internships, the program also provides professional development and mentorship during students' academic journeys.

The 2024 Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars are

Aniyah Robinson : Langston University, Broadcast Journalism - Andscape Rhoden Fellows

: Langston University, Broadcast Journalism - Andscape Rhoden Fellows Assata Allah-Shabazz : Morgan State University, Strategic Communications - Andscape Rhoden Fellows

: Morgan State University, Strategic Communications - Andscape Rhoden Fellows Breahna Hardwick : Spelman College, Political Science - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: Spelman College, Political Science - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Danaria Gorham : Johnson C. Smith University, Mass Communication Arts - National Geographic Content Scholarship

: Johnson C. Smith University, Mass Communication Arts - National Geographic Content Scholarship Devon Mooring : Howard University, Biology - National Geographic Content Scholarship

: Howard University, Biology - National Geographic Content Scholarship Erin Foster: Spelman College, Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

Gabrielle Heyward : North Carolina A &T State University, Journalism and Mass Communication - Andscape Rhoden Fellows

: North Carolina A &T State University, Journalism and Mass Communication - Andscape Rhoden Fellows Jaeda Garner : Grambling State University, Broadcast Journalism - FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship

: Grambling State University, Broadcast Journalism - FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship Janaidy Ruiz Peri : Clark Atlanta University, Mass Media Arts Conc. - Radio/Television/Film - FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship

: Clark Atlanta University, Mass Media Arts Conc. - Radio/Television/Film - FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship Jaylen Holmes : Miles College, Communications - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: Miles College, Communications - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Juwan Hampton : DePaul University, Computer Science - Software Engineering - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: DePaul University, Computer Science - Software Engineering - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Kaily Kuykendall : Howard University, Political Science - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: Howard University, Political Science - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Kalani Washington : Savannah College of Art and Design, Dramatic Writing - FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship

: Savannah College of Art and Design, Dramatic Writing - FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship Kynnedi Hines : Louisiana State University, Mass Communication/Public Relations - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: Louisiana State University, Mass Communication/Public Relations - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Lamaria Washington : Howard University, Journalism - National Geographic Content Scholarship

: Howard University, Journalism - National Geographic Content Scholarship Lauren Nutall : Howard University, Journalism - National Geographic Content Scholarship

: Howard University, Journalism - National Geographic Content Scholarship Lauryn Johnson : Howard University, Media Management - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: Howard University, Media Management - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Lillian Stephens : Morgan State University, Strategic Communication - National Geographic Content Scholarship

: Morgan State University, Strategic Communication - National Geographic Content Scholarship Madison N. Firle : Howard University, Broadcast Journalism - Andscape Rhoden Fellows

: Howard University, Broadcast Journalism - Andscape Rhoden Fellows Maya A. McCord : Alabama State University, Communications with a concentration in Radio & Television - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: Alabama State University, Communications with a concentration in Radio & Television - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Myron Boyd Jr .: Florida A &M University, Business Administration - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

.: Florida A &M University, Business Administration - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Nilea Cosley : Clark Atlanta University, Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Journalism - Andscape Rhoden Fellows

: Clark Atlanta University, Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Journalism - Andscape Rhoden Fellows Perry O'Hannon Cheyney : University of Pennsylvania, Biology/Criminal Justice - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: University of Pennsylvania, Biology/Criminal Justice - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Spencer Wingate : Fort Valley State, Veterinary Technology - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: Fort Valley State, Veterinary Technology - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Sydney Cuillier : Southern University A &M College, Mass Communications - Andscape Rhoden Fellows

: Southern University A &M College, Mass Communications - Andscape Rhoden Fellows Tori Blake : Paul Quinn College, Psychology - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars

: Paul Quinn College, Psychology - Disney UNCF Enhanced Scholars Xamara Coleman : Delaware State University, Mass Communications - National Geographic Content Scholarship

: Delaware State University, Mass Communications - National Geographic Content Scholarship Zhen Smalls: California State Long Beach, Film - FX Storytelling Legacy Scholarship

The Disney UNCF Corporate Scholars program is part of the Disney Future Storytellers initiative, the company's commitment to supporting the next generation of storytellers and innovators.

Disney is the parent company of this station.