helicopter crash

National Guard helicopter crash kills 3 soldiers in Upstate New York, officials say

By Eyewitness News
MENDON, New York -- Several soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Upstate New York Wednesday, according to officials.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a New York National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter carrying three soldiers crashed in an open field in Mendon, New York.



Officials said they received calls for an aircraft in distress around 6:30 p.m.

Rescue crews found a New York National Guard Blackhawk down and said the aircraft was fully on fire when they arrived on the scene.

Officials said the three soldiers, believed to be members of the New York National Guard, were killed.

The New York National Guard is on the way to the scene to investigate. The FAA will also investigate the incident.

According to 911 reports, officials said the aircraft was flying very low and there were reports that the engine was sputtering.

Officials say there is debris the size of a few city blocks

The New York National Guard said the helicopter was based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport and crashed while on a routine training mission.

They are working to identify the soldiers that were on board.

The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the first Battalion.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he's devastated by the crash and will direct flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknational guardhelicopterhelicopter crashsoldiersu.s. & worldsoldier killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration
UC Berkeley dean says Biden's top priority must be COVID-19
Bay Area Muslims praise Biden for 'Muslim Ban' reversal
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
Bay Area residents seek answers about CVS' slow vaccine rollout
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
People dress as dancing mailboxes in very Berkeley celebration
Show More
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
Antifa finds no one to fight in Sacramento on Inauguration Day
New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
SF aims to vaccinate residents by end of June, city leaders say
More TOP STORIES News