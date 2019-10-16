3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- According to the USGS, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook the East Bay on Tuesday night.The quake was centered near Pleasant Hill. This was near the same spot as a 4.5 magnitude Monday night.Many people reported feeling a jolt in the East Bay.Earlier on Tuesday, a magnitude-4.7 earthquake hit southeast of Hollister, California as well.