3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay

Yup just had a M3.4 #earthquake at 7:12pm near Pleasant Hill https://t.co/V4UJkUE38y pic.twitter.com/bGmje0hxin— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 16, 2019
The quake was centered near Pleasant Hill. This was near the same spot as a 4.5 magnitude Monday night.
Many people reported feeling a jolt in the East Bay.
Earlier on Tuesday, a magnitude-4.7 earthquake hit southeast of Hollister, California as well.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
