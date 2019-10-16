3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- According to the USGS, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook the East Bay on Tuesday night.



The quake was centered near Pleasant Hill. This was near the same spot as a 4.5 magnitude Monday night.

Many people reported feeling a jolt in the East Bay.

Earlier on Tuesday, a magnitude-4.7 earthquake hit southeast of Hollister, California as well.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasant hillearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out at NuStar Energy facility in Crockett
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire
Joe Biden defends himself, son on Ukraine during Democratic debate
Show More
Buttigieg rips Warren for vague answer about her 'Medicare For All' plan
What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge when Loma Prieta quake hit
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
Market Street project to ban cars passed
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
More TOP STORIES News