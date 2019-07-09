Man stabs daughter, shoots 4-year-old grandson before killing self in North Carolina: Police

NORTH CAROLINA -- A stabbing and shooting in Warren County, North Carolina has resulted in three deaths, including a 4-year-old, according to Sheriff Johnny Williams.Authorities said they believe John Hargrove, the father of 21-year-old Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death before shooting his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend.The violence happened off Ellington Road in Manson around 2:15 p.m. Monday.Investigators arrived at the home to find two adults, a man and a woman, dead on the floor.Two children, ages 15 and 4, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 4-year-old later died during surgery at the hospital.Williams said Hargrove appears to have killed himself after the violent outburst.The 15-year-old girl remains in the hospital.Neighbors told ABC11 they did not even know anyone lived in the home where the shooting happened.