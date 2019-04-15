earthquake

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes north of Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG, Calif. -- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in a remote part of northeast Sonoma County early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:54 a.m. and was less than a mile deep, the USGS said. It was centered 14.6 miles away from Healdsburg and 18.5 miles away from Windsor. The epicenter was a few miles away from Cobb Mountain in Lake County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

