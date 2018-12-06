FILM CATEGORIES

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Thursday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," announced its nominations for awards in film and television.The film that scored the most nominations was, a biopic about Dick Cheney coming out later this month.The talk of the morning was the dynamic duo at the center of theremake. The film was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama, Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor and Best Director, and Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song.Also faring well on the film side was, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Comedy and whose three powerhouse stars -- Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz -- all nabbed nominations.The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.Bradley Cooper inWillem DaFoe inLucas Hedges inRami Malek inJohn David Washington inGlenn Close inLady Gaga inNicole Kidman inMelissa McCarthy inRosamund Pike inEmily Blunt inOlivia Colman inElsie Fisher inCharlize Theron inConstance Wu inChristian Bale inLin-Manuel Miranda inViggo Mortensen inRobert Redford inJohn C. Reilly inMahershala Ali inTimothee Chalamet inAdam Driver inRichard E. Grant inSam Rockwell inAmy Adams inClaire Foy inRegina King inEmma Stone inRachel Weisz inBradley Cooper forAlfonso Cuaron forPeter Farrelly forSpike Lee forAdam McKay for"All The Stars" from"Girl the in the Movies" from"Requiem for a Private War" from"Revelation" from"Shallow" fromCaitriona Balfe inElizabeth Moss inSandra Oh inJulia Roberts inKeri Russell inJason Bateman inStephan James inRichard Madden inBilly Porter inMatthew Rhys inKristen Bell in TheCandice Bergen inAlison Brie inRachel Brosnahan inDebra Messing inSasca Baron Cohen inJim Carrey inMichael Douglas inDonald Glover inBill Hader inAmy Adams inPatricia Arquette inConnie Britton inLaura Dern inRegina King inAntonio Banderas inDaniel Bruhl inDarren Criss inBenedict Cumberbatch inHugh Grant inAlex Borstein inPatricia Clarkson inPenelope Cruz inThandie Newton inYvonne Strahovski inAlan Arkin inKieran Culkin inEdgar Ramirez inBen Whishaw inHenry Winkler in