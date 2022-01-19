Injuries vs. MVP: What the 49ers need to do to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers pull off road upset at Dallas Cowboys in 'roller coaster' matchup
ABC7 News Sports Reporter Chris Alvarez caught up with the host of ESPN's "NFL Live," Laura Rutledge, to get her take from a national perspective on this weekend's game in Green Bay.
Next stop: Lambeau under the lights✨#SFvsGB Saturday 1/22 at 5:15pm PT pic.twitter.com/5Xq35N3stV— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022
COMING UP CLUTCH AGAINST THE COWBOYS
"I do think we should be switching the conversation to what the 49ers have done this season and what they did in the game," said Rutledge.
Hol up, we makin' noise 🤟#FTTB #VictoryMonday pic.twitter.com/Yeh5euovl5— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022
Rutledge highlighted that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played an efficient game, outside of the one interception on Sunday, and believes Deebo Samuel will be key in this playoff run.
INJURY CONCERNS
Health will be an issue, as defensive end Nick Bosa is in concussion protocol and linebacker Fred Warner is dealing with an ankle sprain.
Late Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Garoppolo has a slight sprain in his right throwing shoulder after getting hurt sometime in the 2nd quarter in Dallas.
PREVIEWING THE PACKERS
"The Packers are going to be a tough game for whoever is going to play them at Lambeau," said Rutledge.
Green Bay is led by Northern California native and former Cal star Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2022
It's time for the playoffs.
Narrated by @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/HYJvP45rcB
Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP and Rutledge believes limiting the future hall of famer will be key for the 49ers on Saturday night.
"The reality is when you have a guy like Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, who is very rarely uncomfortable and will most likely once again win the MVP in back to back years, it's so hard to focus on trying to eliminate what he's going to do," said Rutledge.
"If that's the case you kind of have to say how are we (the 49ers) going to score more points so we are in situation at the end of the game where we (the 49ers) are in it," said Rutledge.
She also highlighted the importance of getting tight end George Kittle involved in the game plan and creating mismatches against the Packers defense.
"Coaching is going to factor in big time. Really good coaches, especially at this point in the postseason, when we look back at the game, that ends up being the determining factor," said Rutledge.
On to the next! #SFvsGB under the Saturday Night Lights— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022
Be sure to catch NFL Live weekdays on ESPN, 1:00 PM Pacific.
Go here for the latest news and playoff updates on the San Francisco 49ers.