'Gives us so much hope': San Francisco 49ers fans embrace deep playoff run

By Ryan Curry
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fans of the San Francisco 49ers are starting to believe this team could return to the Super Bowl. Fans back home in the Bay Area, and ones who attended the game say the 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers is one they will not forget for a while.

"It was crazy, yeah I think this really could be our year," said Alex Banks, an Alameda resident who attended the game at Lambeau Field. "I like the way the team is looking especially after tonight."

The 49ers won the game on a last second field from kicker Robbie Gould in a game where temperatures were in the single digits. However, it was nice and warm back in San Francisco - perfect temperature for a watch party at District 6 in SoMa..

"This is a city situation right here and it doesn't get much better than that," said native San Franciscan and Community Advocate Rudy Valentino. "It is great seeing us as one city coming together."

The watch party saw dozens decked out in red and gold eager to watch their favorite team play. District 6 had a DJ and numerous food trucks. Those who attended say it was a great way to see the city together after two years of uncertainty from the pandemic.

"It is amazing, I am a college student and I spent the last two years looking at my laptop," said Kyle Martinez, a student at USF. "To be kind of free again and see everyone out makes me so happy. It's great."

