2-year-old among 3 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 28-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and a 2-year-old child were shot on I-580 Sunday night around 7 p.m., officials say.The victims were in a white sedan going eastbound on the I-580 transition to eastbound SR-24 when the shooting occured.The three victims all had moderate gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.The child was rushed to Children's Hospital, 1.5 miles away from the shooting scene. There is no word on the condition of the three victims.Officials say there is no suspect information at the time and the CHP Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit are actively investigating the incident and are requesting assistance from the public on any details surrounding the shooting.If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.