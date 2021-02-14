6 hurt in early morning shooting in Oakland, police offering $30k reward

Officers say the shooting happened at Ninth and Washington Street where officers discovered six male adults with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The shooting is under investigation.
OPD is investigating early morning shooting, where 6 victims were injured (all in stable condition). The shooting occurred just after 1:00 AM, in the area of 9th/Washington Street. If you have photos, video or information call Felony Assault at (510) 238-3426. Up to 30K reward $ pic.twitter.com/kvDio1MKU4— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 13, 2021
Oakland police and the CrimeStoppers are offering a $30,000 reward leading to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.