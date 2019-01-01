6-year-old struck by 'celebratory gunfire' in Oakland, police say

A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in the head by "celebratory gunfire" during a New Year's Eve party in Oakland, police said. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet during a New Year's Eve party in Oakland, police said.

The girl was playing in the backyard of her home on Thermal Street, near Cherokee Avenue when someone in the area fired a celebratory shot before 2 a.m., according to police.

A family member drove the child to a local hospital for treatment; she was later transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.
