A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet during a New Year's Eve party in Oakland, police said.The girl was playing in the backyard of her home on Thermal Street, near Cherokee Avenue when someone in the area fired a celebratory shot before 2 a.m., according to police.A family member drove the child to a local hospital for treatment; she was later transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.