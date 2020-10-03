wildfire

Bay Area Wildfires: Firefighters battle scorching heat, tough terrain at all hours of the night amid Glass Fire

By
ANGWIN, Calif. (KGO) -- When you're asleep, wildfire crews don't stop.

ABC7 heard reports from Napa County about worsening fire conditions, so the I-Team's Dan Noyes headed to Angwin after midnight and saw crews from CAL FIRE, San Diego and Los Angeles working to save homes.

RELATED: 'Never seen anything like this': Glass Fire firefighters facing exhaustion as more wind threatens Napa County

The toughest terrain, searing heat and exhausted firefighters.

Watch the full story in the media player above.


