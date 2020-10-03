Bay Area Wildfires: Firefighters battle scorching heat, tough terrain at all hours of the night amid Glass Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6384871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See scenes from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire and other fires burning in the Bay Area this month.

ANGWIN, Calif. (KGO) -- When you're asleep, wildfire crews don't stop.ABC7 heard reports from Napa County about worsening fire conditions, so the I-Team's Dan Noyes headed to Angwin after midnight and saw crews from CAL FIRE, San Diego and Los Angeles working to save homes.The toughest terrain, searing heat and exhausted firefighters.