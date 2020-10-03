Bay Area Wildfires: Firefighters battle scorching heat, tough terrain at all hours of the night amid Glass Fire

ABC7 heard reports from Napa County about worsening fire conditions, so the I-Team's Dan Noyes headed to Angwin after midnight and saw crews from CAL FIRE, San Diego and Los Angeles working to save homes.
RELATED: 'Never seen anything like this': Glass Fire firefighters facing exhaustion as more wind threatens Napa County
The toughest terrain, searing heat and exhausted firefighters.
Watch the full story in the media player above.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
VIDEO: Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Complex Fire evacuations, road closures
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- Photos show scope of Bay Area wildfires' devastation
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- How LNU, CZU & SCU Lightning Complex Bay Area fires got their names
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire