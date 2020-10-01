'Never seen anything like this': Glass Fire firefighters facing exhaustion as more wind threatens Napa County

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6648734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Glass Fire is growing in size, burning on the Napa County and Sonoma County line. Several towns including Calistoga, and parts of St. Helena and Santa Rosa have been evacuated. It's one of the many Bay Area wildfires this year.