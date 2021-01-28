Drone video shows snow covering burn scar areas near Healdsburg

Drone video caught an aerial view of snow on burn scar areas along Pine Flat Road near Healdsburg. Dark, charred trees contrast against the white snow on the ground.
This area had burned during the Walbridge and Glass fires just several months ago.
Chris Kam captured the drone footage on Wednesday and licensed it to Storyful.
Kam's mother, Antoinette Hartlaub, told Storyful, "Snowfall is common in other parts of California that have a historically colder climate, but is not seen very often in Sonoma County."
