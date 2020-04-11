7 people issued $1,000 tickets for violating COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, Santa Cruz police chief says

The police chief in Santa Cruz said the seven individuals came to the city from Fremont.
A photo from Chief Andrew Mills shows the alleged violators outside of a 7-Eleven store in Santa Cruz, where he said they were buying drinks.
"If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket," he said on Twitter.
7 visitors came from Fremont to get some “essential” drinks. Essentially, they were all given $1,000 tickets for SIP violations. If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket. #shelterinyourowntown @SantaCruzPolice #OneTeamOneTown pic.twitter.com/b5Y2NQwies— Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) April 11, 2020
The state's shelter-in-place order limits Californians' travel to only the essentials -- such as food, car repairs or caring a family member.
The order is in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and is intended to promote physical distancing.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday applauded Californians distancing efforts so far, but urged residents to continue staying at home and sheltering to flatten the curve even further.
California has 21,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 599 residents have died in the state due to the virus.
This instance in Santa Cruz is not the first case of a shelter-in-place violation in the Bay Area.
In San Jose last month, 56 businesses were cited for violations -- including gyms, hair salons and restaurants.
San Jose police said at the time that they were taking more of an educational approach to the violations.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19