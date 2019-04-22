earthquake

Manila earthquake: 6.1 magnitude quake strikes Philippines, at least 8 people reported dead

By
MANILA, Philippines (KGO) -- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Manila on April 22, 2019, killing at least eight people.

A four-story building collapsed and rescue teams are trying to reach people trapped in the rubble.

The video shows another building swaying from the quake. One woman said she got dizzy from the movement.

Other footage shows water from a penthouse swimming pool, spewing from the rooftop down to the road below.

People rushed out of buildings to the streets in large crowds, but the evacuation appears to be relatvely calm.

The government is urging everyone to stay calm as rumors of death and destruction are gaining some traction online.

The rescue efforts underway right now are happening in the Province of Pampanga, the hardest hit area.

That is where eight people have died and an estimated 20 are hurt.

The region is also dealing with power outages and flight cancellations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeevacuationweatheru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
4.7-magnitude quake strikes in SoCal
How to keep your cat safe during a disaster or emergency
Satellite images show dramatic view of Ridgecrest earthquake
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News