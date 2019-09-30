good news

94-year-old man goes skydiving on birthday for late wife

An Ohio man celebrated his 94th birthday by skydiving. He made a leap of faith, for himself, and for his wife.

Paul Grimme's wife died in January. Saturday would have been their 75th wedding anniversary. When his granddaughter reserved him a spot to jump as a birthday present, he wasn't scared.

"I'm not nervous at all," Paul said moments before jumping.

The jump was thrilling, but also comforting as Paul felt his wife there with him.

"It was just beautiful," Paul said. "I just couldn't get over the scenery. I was thinking of her, too. I didn't see her. I thought maybe she would join me."

Late President George Bush was one of Grimme's idols and also jumped out of an airplane at 94 years old. That also inspired him to do it.

When he came down, Paul's family was there to cheer him on. It was a smooth landing for a memorable birthday and a noble tribute to a special wife.

"Your wife will be with you when you jump, but one thing about it- she won't need a parachute. She'll be alongside you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiogood news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
Annual CA Coastal Cleanup event turns into 'Battle For the Bay'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Raiders' Vontaze Burfict suspended for rest of season
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
WATCH IN 60: Forever 21 bankruptcy, Real ID issues, Bochy's final game
Car fire snarls morning commute on Bay Bridge
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy, below average temperatures
Extremists launch 2 attacks on military targets in Somalia
Show More
Championships and connection define Bochy's run in San Francisco
'Good luck Boch!' Giants fans say goodbye to beloved manager Bruce Bochy
Early fall snow blankets parts of Lake Tahoe
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
More TOP STORIES News