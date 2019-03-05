Young basketball star surprised with courtside seats to see hero, Warriors' Stephen Curry

A young Stephen Curry fan gets the surprise of a lifetime.

ORLANDO, Florida -- A 10-year basketball player from Stuart, Florida who appeared on ABC's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' segment called, 'Amazing Kids' -- got a surprise of a lifetime when she was taken to watch her hero Stephen Curry from courtside seats as the Warriors took on the Orlando Magic.

Karolina Ramirez is seen holding her hands to her face in disbelief as Curry takes a shot from 3 feet away.

