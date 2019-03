Boogie is a pro. Kept the cheesesteak hidden for the interview. pic.twitter.com/TZgU0CfL30 — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) March 3, 2019

Iguodala says Curry is the 2nd best point guard ever. Curry says Andre texts him every morning to remind him of that opinion. Comedy. #Dubnation pic.twitter.com/jiRbaawDqf — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 3, 2019

KD with a huge smile as he explains accidentally drinking through his towel during the game. #Dubnation pic.twitter.com/PrU6b4YDbf — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) March 3, 2019

The Warriors are on a 16-0 run, but this is my favorite highlight of the game so far. pic.twitter.com/IDKMdmk16z — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 3, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (KGO) -- What's more exciting than the Warriors hanging on to win to a down-to-the-wire road game by a slim, three-point margin?Not much, actually. But what happened "After the Game" sure gives the game itself a run for its money.Hosted by ABC7's Larry Beil, with our Mindi Bach on the court and master producer Casey Pratt in studio, we didn't miss a beat.From KD drinking water through a towel, to Boogie's hidden Philly cheesesteak, we've compiled all the golden moments from "After the Game."(The only thing missing... Klay Thompson, literally).