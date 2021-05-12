Stop the Hate: A conversation about protecting our AAPI communities

OUR AMERICA: Watch Our America: Asian Voices - The Asian experience in America today
ABC7 presents "Stop the Hate: Protecting our AAPI Communities," a virtual town hall dedicated to listening and making a Better Bay Area.
Panelists:
- Shaw San Liu: Executive Director at Chinese Progressive Association
- Sakhone Lasaphangtong: Community Ambassador Program (Oakland) and Director of Housing at Family Bridges
- Satsuki Ina: Community Trauma Consultant
- Tammy Cho:: Co-Founder of Hate Is A Virus
- Russell Jeung: Co-Founder of StopAAPIHate.org reporting center
- Chief Chris Hsiung: Mountain View Police Department
Watch the town hall in its entirety in the media player above.
