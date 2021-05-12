building a better bay area

Stop the Hate: A conversation about protecting our AAPI communities

EMBED <>More Videos

Stop the Hate: Conversation about protecting AAPI communities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Taking Action means talking about issues impacting our communities. In the wake of violent attacks on members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities we are gathering experts and community leaders for a conversation about finding solutions during these difficult times.

OUR AMERICA: Watch Our America: Asian Voices - The Asian experience in America today

ABC7 presents "Stop the Hate: Protecting our AAPI Communities," a virtual town hall dedicated to listening and making a Better Bay Area.

Panelists:



TAKE ACTION: Resources to help the Asian American and Pacific Islander community

Watch the town hall in its entirety in the media player above.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here. You can also see more about our special for APA month, "Our America: Asian Voices," which tell the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander groups in America, exploring how they built communities and what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander in America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybuilding a better bay areaattackallies in actionasian americantake action
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
ABC7 Honors APA Heritage Month with special presentation
Resources to help the AAPI community
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News