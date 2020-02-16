NBA Dunk Contest: LeBron James, sports Twitter react to San Jose's Aaron Gordon finishing 2nd

The San Jose native and Orlando Magic star has been close to winning (snubbed?) before - Back in 2016 it came down to him and Zach LaVine and after several tie-breaker rounds, he placed second.
After today's contest, he hinted he may be done competing in the contest altogether.
"It's a wrap bro. I feel like I should have two trophies," he said.
He's not alone in feeling that way. LeBron James took to Twitter to say this about the outcome:
2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020
Gordon's teammate Terrence Ross also chimed in, calling it robbery that he didn't win, and ESPN questioned the same thing.
I can’t believe this... AG GOT ROBBED. SMH 🤬😤🤬— Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) February 16, 2020
2016 x 2020— ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2020
Aaron Gordon may have been robbed twice in the dunk contest. pic.twitter.com/ToxM8jMPhI
The Magic organization agreed, specifically highlighting AG's impressive dunk over Tacko Fall (who is 7'5"), and calling out the "results."
"𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐮𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 (𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙) 𝐰𝐢𝐧."@Double0AG | #MagicAboveAll pic.twitter.com/SltG5wUniI— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 16, 2020
The "results." 🙄@Double0AG | #MagicAboveAll pic.twitter.com/d5z3bFsQzs— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 16, 2020
Even players from other sports weighed in, like Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes:
Give my man @Double0AG a trophy already!!! https://t.co/SelMXOMqj5— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 16, 2020
The winner of the contest was Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr., who some agree was the right choice.
The NBA world reacts to the insane 2020 Dunk Contest 💬 pic.twitter.com/eUcbAdp0Sf— ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2020