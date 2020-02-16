NBA

NBA Dunk Contest: LeBron James, sports Twitter react to San Jose's Aaron Gordon finishing 2nd

By and Julianne Herrera
CHICAGO (KGO) -- Aaron Gordon has finished in second place in the NBA Dunk Contest, once again.

The San Jose native and Orlando Magic star has been close to winning (snubbed?) before - Back in 2016 it came down to him and Zach LaVine and after several tie-breaker rounds, he placed second.

After today's contest, he hinted he may be done competing in the contest altogether.

"It's a wrap bro. I feel like I should have two trophies," he said.

He's not alone in feeling that way. LeBron James took to Twitter to say this about the outcome:



Gordon's teammate Terrence Ross also chimed in, calling it robbery that he didn't win, and ESPN questioned the same thing.




The Magic organization agreed, specifically highlighting AG's impressive dunk over Tacko Fall (who is 7'5"), and calling out the "results."




Even players from other sports weighed in, like Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes:



The winner of the contest was Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr., who some agree was the right choice.

