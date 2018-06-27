PAWNEE FIRE

ABC7's 7 On Your Side helps Pawnee Fire victims in Lake County's Clearlake

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County.

Michael Finney and 7 on Your Side stopped by Lake County's Moose Lodge to answer questions and give insight on what to do when tragedy strikes your community. Keep reading for resources, financial tips, and more.

VIDEO: Here's what to do with your finances if you're struggling through the Pawnee fire
Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County. Here's how to handle your finances and look to the future if you're struggling through the fire.


SAFETY TIPS


FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
For assistance from Balance, visit their page here.

CASH DONATIONS

NCO Fire Relief Fund (Recommended by the County)
ncoinc.org/disaster-recovery

Rebuild Northbay Foundation
Designate: Pawnee Fire Relief
rebuildnorthbay.org

Red Cross
Visit www.redcross.org
Call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669)
Text REDCROSS to 90999* to donate $10.
(*Standard messaging rates apply. hmgf.org/t)

ITEMS TO DONATE

  • Garbage bags

  • Cleaning solutions


If you'd like to help, officials ask that donations are dropped off on-site to 15900 East Highway 20, Clearlake Oaks, Calif. (Hwy 20 & Hwy 53).

You can learn more on the Moose Lodge Facebook page and the Moose Lodge website.


VIDEO: Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
The Pawnee Fire has destroyed dozens of buildings and is threatening hundreds of others near the community of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County.


PHOTOS: Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
Get the latest on the Pawnee Fire here.
