Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County. Here's how to handle your finances and look to the future if you're struggling through the fire.

SAFETY TIPS

CASH DONATIONS

ITEMS TO DONATE



Garbage bags



Cleaning solutions



Hundreds of buildings are threatened and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated due to the fast-moving Pawnee Fire in Lake County.Michael Finney and 7 on Your Side stopped by Lake County's Moose Lodge to answer questions and give insight on what to do when tragedy strikes your community. Keep reading for resources, financial tips, and more.NCO Fire Relief Fund (Recommended by the County)Rebuild Northbay FoundationDesignate: Pawnee Fire ReliefRed CrossVisit www.redcross.org Call 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669)Text REDCROSS to 90999* to donate $10.(*Standard messaging rates apply. hmgf.org/t