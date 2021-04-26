housing

500-ton crane carries home-unit through the Palo Alto skies to deliver in family's backyard

By
EMBED <>More Videos

500-ton crane delivers new home-unit through the skies

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- If neighbors in Palo Alto looked at the skies Tuesday afternoon, they were in for quite a surprise. A family had a brand-new living unit delivered by a 500-ton crane right into their backyard.

The South Bay-based company, Abodu, installed a two bedroom, one bath detached accessory dwelling unit today to a family home in Palo Alto, Calif.

RELATED: First pre-approved granny flat unveiled for San Jose program



The entire structure was built off site using a factory-built process while the foundation and utility connections were taken care of on-property.

The final step? Literally dropping in the unit from the street into the Galbraith's backyard.

"We're doing this because we have a big family," Homeowner Ben Galbraith said. "We have eight kids and we want to have a home for the kids to start to just visit when they come home from college. We want to have a space for relatives when they come over and visit, and our house just isn't big enough for all that."

RELATED: Historic Victorian home moved in process that San Francisco hasn't seen in 47 years

The project details are coordinated ahead of time, and it has become a simplified process for the company.

"The unit was picked up by a crane, moved over the house, boomed into the backyard, lowered down to the foundation and it's done in a jiffy," Abodu CEO and co-founder John Geary said. "It sounds easy because we've made it easy. There's a lot of complexity in background to make one of these projects work, but we've built a process that's very easy and approachable for homeowners across the state of California. It's the fastest way to add livable space to your home without having to open up the walls of your existing home. Street level to backyard, that'll take about two minutes."

Neighbors and local elementary school students stood in amazement of the project, which ended up taking around 30 minutes in total by the time connections were made.



From purchase to today, it has taken the Galbraith family about six months in total.

In San Jose, a similar home can be purchased and installed in less than 30 days.

The two-bedroom, one-bath unit featured a kitchen and bathroom, a living room and hook-ups for water and power.

After inspections, it will be move-in time for the family.

RELATED: What it's like at the newest (and most colorful) tiny home village for unhoused young people in Oakland

"It's something that blew my mind to begin with," Galbraith said. "Just the idea that they would crane it over and seeing the scale and scope of the equipment and the project, it is incredibly impressive. I wasn't sure if we were actually going to make it over the house and everything but I'm glad it made it okay. This looks really good. It looks fantastic and I'm really happy with it. I'm excited and I can't wait."

For more information on Adobu, visit their website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspalo altoneighborarchitecturehousingconstructionfamilyhomecool kidstiny houseneighborhoodhousing marketcommunityaffordable housing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
New homes for homeless in Oakland are very colorful and very tiny
First pre-approved granny flat unveiled for San Jose program
HOUSING
Iconic Russian River resort hits the market for $3.7M
Gov. Newsom signs affordable housing bill
Bay Area tenants anxious as CA eviction moratorium nears end
Controversy over proposed Vehicle Triage Center in SF
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News