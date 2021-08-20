afghanistan

Bay Area judge reflects on late son's sacrifice during war in Afghanistan as Taliban regain control

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local judge reflects on son's sacrifice in Afghanistan 9 years later

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Local families who lost their loved ones while serving in Afghanistan are watching the chaos unfold in the Middle East as the Taliban take control of the country.

It has brought up memories for a father of a fallen soldier and caused him reflect on his son's sacrifice given the recent events.

The Cradle of Liberty Statue in Los Altos honors the sacrifices those in the armed forces made to protect and serve.

RELATED: Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision

It's a place Judge Socrates Manoukian comes to so he can remember his son Matt, a captain in the U.S. Marines who lost his life serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

"I come here sometimes to reflect on Matt and what he did," Manoukian said. "I feel peaceful here. This statue exemplifies exactly what he believed the Marine Corps, the military, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard stands for. It's about protecting liberty so it can grow freely."

Manoukian describes his son Matt as a die-hard Marine, a good American and someone who always thought of others first.

He was shot and killed during what was thought to be a peaceful gathering by a rogue Afghan police officer.

VIDEO: 7 killed as Kabul airport plunges into chaos while Taliban patrols Afghan capital
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country.



His actions earned him the Navy Cross for extraordinary heroism in combat.
It is the second-highest award for bravery in the military.

Captain Manoukian lost his life protecting his fellow Marines and the Afghan people, making the state of the country difficult for his father to see.

"He would be pretty sad, because the presence in Afghanistan was more than just fighting the Taliban, it was nation building," Manoukian said. "The basics on how to take care of a country and a people. The Afghans loved him and he loved them. He viewed them not only as comrades in arms, but as personal friends."

MORE: 'So scared': Family stuck in Afghanistan describes horrifying situation in the streets

As Manoukian took a second to reflect on his son's sacrifice, he thought of the children Matt helped.

Despite the grim outlook now, he hopes for the best.

"I don't want to think his life was a waste," Manoukian said. "One of these days the people are going to wake up and the little kids are going to remember, 'gee, remember those Americans that used to play with us and used to stand guard so we could swim in the river? They were pretty good guys. Let's do something for them'. Maybe they'll take back the country. Afghans are tough people, they are very resilient and very smart. I think things will come back. I can only hope."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos altosmiddle eastwarsoldiersafghanistan warmilitaryu.s. & worldafghanistanmarinesrefugees
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFGHANISTAN
Afghan refugee family safely lands in Bay Area
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
Memorial for Nicole Gee, marine killed in Afghanistan attack
EXCLUSIVE: California family headed home after trapped in Kabul
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News