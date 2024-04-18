3 Alameda police officers charged in 2021 in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez: DA

The Alameda County DA has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against three Alameda police officers in the 2021 in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez.

The Alameda County DA has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against three Alameda police officers in the 2021 in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez.

The Alameda County DA has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against three Alameda police officers in the 2021 in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez.

The Alameda County DA has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against three Alameda police officers in the 2021 in-custody death of Mario Gonzalez.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Nearly three years after 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez died in custody, Alameda police officers are facing charges.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday evening that it has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against three Alameda police officers involved: Eric McKinley, James Fisher and Cameron Leahy.

The announcement comes after District Attorney Pamela Price said she was reopening Gonzalez's case earlier this year.

RELATED: Family of Mario Gonzalez demands officers involved in his death face murder charges

Price reversed the decision of her predecessor Nancy O'Malley, who cleared the officers of any criminal wrongdoing. She signed off on a final report two years ago, stating in part:

"We conclude that the officers' decisions to detain and arrest Mr. Gonzalez, and their subsequent use of force was objectively reasonable considering the agency policies, the totality of the circumstances, and the officers' stated rationale."

Price declined to confirm whether new evidence was brought into review and made clear she was "walled off" from the case.

"I will not be participating and will not participate in the ultimate decision about the case," Price said. "And, I'm very proud that my public accountability unit has been able to independently assess the evidence and come to a decision about this case."

RELATED: Alameda votes on police reform measures in wake of Mario Gonzalez's in-custody death

Mario Gonzalez's family reacts to police officers being charged in 2021 in-custody death

A celebration of the life of Mario Gonzalez was held Friday, as criminal charges were filed against Alameda police officers in his death earlier this week.

A celebration honoring the life of Mario Gonzalez was held Friday as criminal charges were filed against Alameda police officers in the 2021 in-custody death earlier this week.

"Exactly three years ago, my son died right here in this park," said Mario's mother, Edith Arenales, speaking one day after Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced the charges.

"It's not easy but I expected the best, all the time. I kept praying and praying and praying, and you know God is good," said Arnales, at vigil Friday night for her son.

Mario's brother Jerry Gonzales said his sites are not set on a conviction; the three men facing up to four years in state prison.

"It will definitely be a major win and step in the right direction and we're going to continue advocating for this," said Jerry Gonzalez.

On April 19, 2021, Alameda police responded to a call for a disorderly person in a public park. Police body camera video showed officers pinning Gonzalez's face down to the ground for approximately 6 minutes and 17 seconds.

The Alameda County Coroner's initial autopsy report years ago concluded the cause of death for Gonzalez was the "toxic effects of methamphetamine" with other significant conditions as the "physiologic stress of altercation and restraint, morbid obesity and alcoholism."

After a second autopsy, investigators concluded that Gonzalez died of asphyxiation.

MORE: Alameda to pay Mario Gonzalez's son $11M to settle wrongful death lawsuit, city officials say

"Will they get justice? No. Justice is Mario coming home," said Cat Brooks, executive director, of Anti Police-Terror Project, noting she believes all three men should be facing heavier charges.

"It's really hard to get a cop charged let alone convicted in this state or any other state in the country. This is very much far from over. All madam DA can do is charge now it's up to a judge and jury," she added.

At this time, one of the three involved officers is no longer employed by the city of Alameda, while the other two have been placed on administrative leave.

If convicted, they face up to four years in state prison, and are expected to be in court in May.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live