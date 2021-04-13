Thousands get vaccinated as Alameda County expands eligibility to everyone 16+

The Oakland Coliseum's supersite expected to vaccinate 5,000 people Monday, the first day that Alameda County is opening up vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older.
The news spread fast and 16-year-old Brallant O'Connor's mom booked him an appointment for this afternoon.
RELATED: CA braces for 33% drop in vaccine supply as more than 16 million become eligible on April 15
"She was able to book it pretty quick, which is awesome because I don't want to get sick," said O'connor.
Colleen Chawla, Alameda County's Health Care Services Agency Director, was anticipating this influx and says what they need is supply.
"There isn't enough vaccine supply. I think that is a challenge we are all facing," said Chawla.
"People in the interim time, I think are going to have to be patient. We ask people to be patient and register with the site so that we can contact you when more vaccine supply becomes available," she said.
VIDEO: Thousands turned away at SF vaccine clinic due to overwhelming demand
Hundreds lined up outside of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSGH), hoping to get one of 2,000 vaccine doses available for residents who live in one of the county's seven hardest-hit neighborhoods. Some were comparing the long lines to Black Friday, but with one obvious, major difference: they're hoping to get vaccinated and not buy TV's.
"We knew that there would be demand when we opened up. I don't know if we knew it would that high. But it just shows that people really want to be vaccinated which is exciting. Now our goal is to as soon as we can get more vaccine, to deliver those doses," said Dr. Naveena Bobba, SFDPH Deputy Director.
Over the weekend 4,000 walk-ins were turned away at the ZSGH site. But SFDPH's deputy director is hopeful that as April 15th approaches access will expand.
RELATED: 3 Bay Area counties are vaccinating ages 16+ ahead of California's April 15 expansion
"It's not just certain sites. So, even though we will see increase in demand, luckily we will have more providers being able to provide injections and vaccines," said Dr. Bobba.
57% of San Franciscans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Based on the numbers, come April 15, more than 330,000 people in San Francisco will automatically qualify to get vaccinated.
This week, San Francisco County only received 10,000 doses. SFDPH is asking residents to be patient and know that there will be enough vaccine for everyone in the upcoming weeks, just not by Thursday.
As the day approaches, some are wondering if they'll be able to get vaccinated out of county.
According to California's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, anyone will be able to search for appointments on the state's My Turn website and book appointments outside of their county. But counties can still block appointments from going to people who are not locals. If your county doesn't have enough shots, you can book somewhere else, but keep in mind that wherever you get your first shot is where you should go back to get your second.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic