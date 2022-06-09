Alameda Co. officials announce suspected case of monkeypox in resident

They say the person tested positive for Orthopox after having close contact with someone who recently also tested positive for Orthopox, and is suspected to be infected with monkeypox.
The number of probably or confirmed cases is growing in California - with eight so far - and the United States - 40.
Health officials say while cases are growing, the risk of monkeypox spreading to the general population is low. The virus spreads through direct, close contact with an infected person.
Patients infected with the monkeypox virus may experience flu-like symptoms and a rash on their face, extremities, or genital area.
While rare and, in most cases mild, some Monkeypox infections can lead to severe illness.
Treatment and vaccines are available for people who are exposed.
"It is vital that a person who suspects they have Monkeypox or are experiencing symptoms contact their health care provider right away," said Dr. Kavita Trivedi, Alameda County Communicable Disease Controller. "
