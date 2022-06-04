SF health officials identify 1st 'probable' case of monkeypox in city

Health officials say the risk to the general population is believed to be low. However, they warn having close physical contact with multiple people can put a person at higher risk for monkeypox.
According to SFDPH, the individual traveled to a location with an outbreak in cases, is in isolation, and in good condition. Officials say the person has reported no close contacts in San Francisco during the time period they could have spread the infection to others.
SFDPH is awaiting confirmation of test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"San Francisco is prepared for this case and others, should more occur. We want to emphasize that this is not a disease that spreads easily through the air like COVID-19, however we do want people who might have been exposed to watch out for symptoms and to see a medical provider immediately if they develop symptoms for an evaluation," said Health Officer, Dr. Susan Philip. "While most cases resolve on their own, monkeypox can be serious in rare cases and we want to prevent further spread in the community."
SFDPH says it anticipates that more cases of monkeypox could occur in San Francisco and is monitoring updates, guidance from the CDC and CDPH.
How to protect yourself:
- Consider wearing a well-fitted mask and covering exposed skin in dense, indoor crowds
- Don't share bedding, clothing, and food or drink with others
- Talk to close physical contacts about their general health like recent rashes or sores
- Stay aware if traveling to countries where there are outbreaks
If you have symptoms particularly a rash consistent with monkeypox, or if you have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox:
- Cover the area of the rash with clean, dry, loose-fitting clothing
- Wear a well-fitted mask
- Avoid skin-to-skin, or close contact with others, including sexual contact, until a medical evaluation has been completed
- Contact a health care provider as soon as possible for an evaluation
- Assist public health officials to track others who may have been exposed
- Inform sex partners of symptoms
How to get help if you don't have a doctor:
If you do not have a provider, or have difficulty scheduling an appointment, you can be seen at SF City Clinic at 7th Street San Francisco (628-217-6600) or at Strut located 470 Castro Street (415-581-1600).
Additional information about monkeypox can be found at: sf.gov/monkeypox and at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/clinicians/index.html.
Countries where monkeypox clusters have occurred: wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox
