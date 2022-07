Crews battling vacant warehouse fire in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a fire at a vacant warehouse in the area of Alameda Point.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on Monday at a building on West Ranger Ave. near Saratoga St.

Alameda Fire has requested help from the Oakland Fire Department.

Early reports suggest there may have been a partial roof collapse and the building is vacant.

