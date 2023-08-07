4 rescued from Alameda waters near Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal, officials say

Four people, including a man in apparent cardiac arrest, were rescued from the water off Alameda on Sunday afternoon.

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Bystanders pulled a man in apparent cardiac arrest from the water off Alameda on Sunday afternoon, before first responders arrived to pull three other people from the water.

The Alameda Fire Department said on social media it responded to the area near the Harbor Bay Ferry Terminal for the report of multiple people in the water calling for help.

Firefighters found one male victim on the shore in cardiac arrest with Alameda police officers performing CPR. Fire personnel took over patient care and started advanced lifesaving measures while simultaneously deploying rescue swimmers to locate the remaining victims.

The first patient was transported to a local hospital.

The Alameda Fire Department deployed seven rescue swimmers into the water along with its fire boat. Rescue swimmers located three male victims in the water, ranging from approximately 100 feet to several hundred yards offshore.

Rescue swimmers successfully rescued the three victims and brought them onto the shore where they were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and evaluation.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a vessel and a helicopter.

