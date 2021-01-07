FROM THE ARCHIVE: Behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!' with Alex Trebek in 1997

Trebek fought a public battle with the disease before succumbing to stage four pancreatic cancer last November. He was 80 years old.
RELATED: Did you meet Alex Trebek on Jeopardy? We would like to hear your memories
Trebek hosted Jeopardy! since its debut on daytime syndication in 1984. He holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter hosting more than 8,200 episodes.
"We have new contestants and new material every show. So there is a challenge there in keeping up with the contestants," Trebek told retired ABC7 News anchor Cheryl Jennings in 1997.
SEE ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' opens with touching tribute to Alex Trebek
He continued to host the popular quiz show after his cancer diagnosis in 2019.
In this edition of "From The Archive," ABC7 News spoke to Alex Trebek and got a behind the scenes look at one of America's most popular television shows in a story that aired on November 16, 1997.
You can check out more episodes of "From The Archive" on the ABC7 Bay Area app on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.
Click here to check your local listings to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.