From the Archive

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!' with Alex Trebek in 1997

"We have new contestants and new material every show. So there is a challenge there in keeping up with the contestants."
By Cheryl Jennings, Justin Mendoza
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The late Alex Trebek's final episode as iconic host of Jeopardy! will air on Friday on ABC7 exactly two months after passing away from cancer.

Trebek fought a public battle with the disease before succumbing to stage four pancreatic cancer last November. He was 80 years old.

RELATED: Did you meet Alex Trebek on Jeopardy? We would like to hear your memories

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! since its debut on daytime syndication in 1984. He holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter hosting more than 8,200 episodes.

"We have new contestants and new material every show. So there is a challenge there in keeping up with the contestants," Trebek told retired ABC7 News anchor Cheryl Jennings in 1997.

SEE ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' opens with touching tribute to Alex Trebek
EMBED More News Videos

Executive producer Mike Richards opened the show Monday night with a message to the audience about the legendary host's death.



He continued to host the popular quiz show after his cancer diagnosis in 2019.

In this edition of "From The Archive," ABC7 News spoke to Alex Trebek and got a behind the scenes look at one of America's most popular television shows in a story that aired on November 16, 1997.

You can check out more episodes of "From The Archive" on the ABC7 Bay Area app on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Click here to check your local listings to see when "Jeopardy!" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscolos angelesentertainmenttelevisionalex trebeku.s. & worldarchive videojeopardyfrom the archive
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FROM THE ARCHIVE
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Seat belts became CA law on Jan. 1, 1986
WATCH: Celebrate the new year with this NYE fireworks show in SF
FROM THE ARCHIVE: SF Zoo tiger attack in 2007
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Santa Claus in the 1980s
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
These 7 California Republicans voted to object election results
Vandal hacks down historic cherry blossom trees in SF Japantown
Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden win in exclusive interview
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
Siege of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob forces hard questions
Show More
Here's what DC suspects are charged with so far
PA state senator at Capitol during attack urged to resign
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Sedition charge possible for pro-Trump rioters at Capitol, DC prosecutor says
Powerful photos show violent mob storming US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News