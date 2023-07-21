Here's a look at ABC7 News coverage of Robert Kennedy Jr.'s fight to protect coral reefs in the Bahamas from a Bay Area company's development.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: RFK Jr. battles Bay Area company to save Bahamas coral reef from development

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the headlines for his appearance before a House subcommittee on censorship and his recent comments where he cited a false conspiracy theory on COVID-19, ABC7 News dove into the archives to uncover the time the environmental lawyer battled it out with a Bay Area construction company to save a coral reef in the Bahamas from a development.

In 2000, ABC7 News I-Team reporter Dan Noyes followed Kennedy to the Bahamas to get a tour of the proposed Clifton Point development. Bahamian officials warned that he "should be careful while meddling in a domestic matter" and threatened to block Kennedy from coming into the country.

"This area will be million-dollar homes, basically wall to wall," said Kennedy.

Kennedy believed the project would destroy the fragile coral reef.

