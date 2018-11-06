Hania is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds

Lumberton police and the FBI have entered a second day of searching for a 13-year-old girl who was snatched from her front yard.The FBI is now offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Hania Noelia Aguilar.Aguilar has been missing since around 7 a.m. Monday.In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, an FBI agent read this message from Hania's mother to her daughter: "I just want my daughter back with me. I'm here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you. I don't have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back."An Amber Alert has been issued. Officials have also set up a special tip line for information related to her disappearance. The tip line number is (910) 272-5871The abduction happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road while Hania was waiting to go to school.The FBI said Monday night that investigators are following up on about 50 leads and a number of Spanish-speaking agents are on-scene helping with the search.Police said the eighth-grader had taken her aunt's keys to start the vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop.Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.They said he grabbed Hania and forced her into her relative's vehicle --a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984.Also, the FBI said, the paint on the hood of the vehicle is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.The 911 call came in from a neighbor when a relative ran over to get help. The female caller was speaking Spanish, so the dispatcher requested that a translator join the call.Initial reports described the abductor as a black male. During follow-up interviews, investigators determined the witness had not seen the race of the abductor because he was wearing all black, including long sleeves, and a yellow bandana over his face."I want for him to remember that he is a son, he has a mother, probably sisters," family member Maria Bonilla told ABC11 on Monday. "For him to have a heart. To put his hand on his heart and think about his family if someone would take his mother, sisters or a member of his own family. That's all.""Our main concern right now is getting this young lady back to her family," Lumberton Police Department Chief Michael McNeill said during a news conference.This makes me hold my gun a little bit tighter," said neighbor Keith Bellamy. "Due to the simple fact that I have my wife, my children, and family with me. And it makes me very uncomfortable. In the process of feeling uncomfortable, I have an extra security blanket around my wife around my house."Hania is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.If anyone sees Hania or the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.