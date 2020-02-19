american idol

Bay Area 'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin sings live on ABC7 News

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "American Idol" contestant Francisco Martin is one of the standout singers from the Season 3 premiere and he just so happens to be from the Bay Area.

While he's home he graciously made time to stop by ABC7 News for an interview.

He's just 19-years-old but has a voice mature enough to be deemed "Top 10" potential by judge Katy Perry.

Francisco told us about how he was nervous to meet the judges, especially Perry. But once he started singing, all the nerves went out the window and it was an easy, unanimous decision by the judges to send him to Hollywood for the next phase of the show.

It's only been a few days since the audition aired, but Francisco already has fans (including us!) and they want to hear more.

Luckily for all of us, we got another taste of his talent during an interview on the set of ABC7 News.

WATCH: Francisco Martin sings "Landslide" acapella:
With virtually no warning, he sang "Landslide" by one of his favorite bands, Fleetwood Mac.

Yes, it was amazing! All Larry Beil could say was, "Wow."

Watch the video posted above to see for yourself.

"American Idol" airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. PST on ABC.
