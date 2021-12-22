american red cross

American Red Cross holds Day of Giving for disaster relief fund

American Red Cross holds Day of Giving for disaster relief

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The American Red Cross is holding a Day of Giving Tuesday to help victims of disasters around the country.

The fundraiser supports the American Red Cross's Disaster Relief fund, which is used to help people affected by natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, wildfires, earthquakes and winter storms.

But the Red Cross doesn't just help victims of large-scale natural disasters; they also respond to small-scale disasters like house fires, ensuring people can have clean water, safe shelter and hot meals.

ABC7 News spoke to CEO of the Red Cross Central Coast Chapter Michele Averill and Northern California Coastal Region Red Cross Communications Manager Jenny Arrieta about the disaster relief work done by the organization and how they support communities and families in need.

ABC7 News spoke to CEO of the Red Cross Central Coast Chapter Michele Averill on how the organization supports communities and families in need.



You can help people affected by disasters by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations can be made by visiting redcross.org/abc or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross uses these donations to help prepare for disaster response in advance so they can respond to crises, major and minor, when they happen and help people recover quickly.
