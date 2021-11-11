Beloved SF educator hit and killed outside school; community says street is unsafe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11170957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Jose city leaders unanimously voted to take action and to increase safety at the dangerous intersection of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, around the start of school, a car hit and killed a paraeducator outside Sherman Elementary in San Francisco.Police say two cars were involved in a collision at Franklin and Union Streets, that left a pedestrian - a man in his 30's - dead.The school identified the man as Andrew Zieman, who they call a beloved staff member and alumni of the school.Elias Batshon owns a market kitty-corner from the school and says the man was on the sidewalk when he was hit."When I came outside I heard the crash. I saw the guy pinned against the wall and then my neighbor, she's a nurse, she went there and checked his pulse and she said no pulse so they put him on the floor."There are now flowers on that sidewalk, where Elias was also walking moments before the crash."It could have been me honestly, or it could have been me and him, just seconds difference between me and the accident," said Batshon, who added, "I am really upset, I couldn't eat today, I left the store after the accident. I couldn't stay, it was really bad."Batshon has owned the market for 33 years and says the Cow Hollow intersection is dangerous.Sherman parent, Mark Benitez, also says traffic speeding down Franklin and making improper turns is unsafe. He dropped his daughter off at school minutes before the crash."Hey San Francisco, wake up, that intersection is really not great, especially for my children. Maybe I'm being selfish, because my daughter goes there, but I think I have the right to, I pay my taxes. Take care of my kids and everyone else. Someone died today because that intersection is not getting the attention that it needs."In a letter to families, Sherman's principal wrote in part: "We are struggling to understand this tragic loss of life, especially since he meant so much to so many students, families, and staff. Andrew taught from the heart. He was patient and kind, and always a positive role model."School is closed Thursday for Veterans Day, but on Friday when students and faculty return, grief counselors will be on campus to help the Sherman community work through the tragedy.