Annie, are you OK? Here's the latest on Bay Area's celebrity peregrine falcon and her 2 new eggs

KGO logo
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
UC Berkeley's Annie the falcon has 2 new eggs: here's the latest
Expert Dr. Sean Peterson catches us up with the latest going on with UC Berkeley's resident Annie the peregrine falcon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "ABC7 at 7" wouldn't be where it is today without the help of Annie at the falcon.

She was a staple on the show and in the hearts of people all over the Bay Area.

Annie is a peregrine falcon that has lived on UC Berkeley's campus since at least 2016. She has been through it all, and it started after losing her longtime mate, Grinnell, right as we got into our weekly interviews in a segment called "Annie, are you OK?"

The drama was everywhere as Annie went through multiple mates following Grinnell's passing.

Dr. Sean Peterson is the man who has been tracking it all and is our resident falcon expert.

He joined ABC7 News to catch us up on the latest.

Watch the interview in the player above to learn about Annie's latest mate, future babies and so much more.

