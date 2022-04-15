UC Berkley's naming contest heats up for Annie the Falcon's new boyfriend

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- We have another update on the falcons living at U.C. Berkeley.You may recall the female falcon, Annie, has a new "bird boyfriend" who swooped in just hours after the death of her longtime mate, Grinnell, last month. (Apparently that's how it works in falcon world during mating season).So, this new "boyfriend" needs a new name and after public voting, it's been narrowed down to nine finalists: Archie, Morgan, Alden, Ed, Lou, Takaki, Calvin, Savio and Ned.All of the names are connected to U.C. Berkeley history, but ABC7 News Anchor Kumasi Aaron has a clear favorite.You can vote on your favorite name on the Cal Falcon Cam's twitter account - and to see which name is in the lead (much to Kumasi's dismay), watch the video in the player at the top of this post!