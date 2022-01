SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco appears to be the latest city targeted by antisemitic fliers over coronavirus measures.Dozens of fliers were found Sunday along Union Street, Pacific Avenue and Divisadero Street, according to reports we've seen online.Similar fliers were found overnight in the Miami area and police there are actively investigating and have increased patrols.Nearly identical fliers were found in Southern California last month.A Jewish community group we spoke with tonight says it is working with the San Francisco Police Department and is encouraging people to be vigilant.