Man who allegedly shot, killed Antioch Chevron gas station clerk arrested, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who allegedly shot and killed a Chevron gas station clerk over the weekend has been arrested, according to Antioch police.

Authorities say the Contra Costa County district attorney is declining to prosecute the suspect with murder and instead is charging them with robbery and a firearm enhancement.

Antioch police will be holding a press conference at 8 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the arrest and the investigation.

Law enforcement says they received a 911 call just after 2 a.m. to the Chevron located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, just off of Highway 4. When they arrived on scene, they found 36-year-old James Williams on the ground with a gunshot to the head.

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Coworker opens up after Antioch gas station clerk killed during 'botched' robbery

ABC7 News spoke exclusively with the victim's coworker, Annette Matamoroz, who says Williams told her that somebody was trying to rob them before he was fatally shot.

"As soon as I went into the bathroom, I heard all the gunshots. As I ran to the front door, he ran in, he stumbled in the door, and he fell right there on the ground," said Matamorez.

Officers say surveillance video shows the incident and then shows two male suspects wearing dark clothing driving away from the gas station.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at aduffy@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.