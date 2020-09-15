Apple's mysterious 'Time Flies' virtual event today promises Apple Watch, iPad reveals

This year's Apple Event will be all virtual Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shouldn't be a problem for the tech company that saw huge success from its recent stock split, and a record $2 trillion-dollar market value just a month ago.
The event begins at 10 a.m. PT and will be streamed live on Apple's website, Youtube channel, and on the Apple app for Apple TV.
Apple sent out invites with the caption 'Time Flies' which immediately led to a treasure hunt from industry experts. They believe it's a hint that the event will focus on the new Apple Watch edition, possible AirPod headphones that fit over your ear, and a Bluetooth-powered car key finder.
Could smartwatches detect COVID-19?
Word of the event quickly trended on Twitter, with a customized 'like' feature anytime a Twitter user likes a tweet with the hashtag, #AppleEvent.
The iPad Air is also expected to get a major redesign, with rumors for a subscription plan dubbed 'Apple One' that would bundle services like Apple TV plus, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage.
Some fans were expecting to learn more about the next model of iPhone, but that reveal is reportedly being delayed until a later October event, since production of the new model was pushed back by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.