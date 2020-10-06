apple

Tuesday is last day for claims in Apple class action lawsuit over slow iPhones

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday is the deadline for iPhone owners to submit claims in a $500 million class action lawsuit settlement with Apple. The settlement was the result of Apple admitting it used software updates to deliberately slow down phones.

Apple said it took the action in order to protect phones with older lithium-ion batteries.

However, some iPhone owners believe it was a move to encourage them to buy newer, more expensive phones.

The settlement entitles owners of certain iPhone 6 and 7 models and the SE up to $25 in claims.

To submit a claim, visit this page.
