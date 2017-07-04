Around the Bay: Find local community events

There's always something to do in our Bay Area communities! Check out these events Around the Bay:

"Holiday Heroes"

Wender Weis Foundation for Children

December 12

Oracle Park, San Francisco

Celebrate this season of giving with an event that brings the joy of the holidays to you, your family, and to hundreds of other Bay Area children and their families who need a little help to make this season magical.

Holiday Heroes is an inclusive environment where children and families from every background enjoy once-in-a-lifetime moments together.

Find more info at holidayheroes.org.

"Let's Glow SF"

Through December 10

Various Locations, San Francisco

Let's Glow SF, the country's largest holiday projection event, will return to downtown San Francisco this holiday season, from December 1st through 10th. The FREE outdoor holiday event will use high-tech Panasonic projectors and lasers to project large-scale art concepts across the facade of five iconic SF buildings from 5-10 PM nightly.

To find out more go to downtownsf.org.

Check back each week to find more events from Around the Bay!