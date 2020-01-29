MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County sheriff announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the incident that prompted a lockdown at Tam High School in Mill Valley.
The school was locked down as a precaution after officers were called to reports of a man with a gun around 1:40 p.m. Monday.
Police deemed the threat credible and placed the school on lockdown as they looked for the man.
Officials say more details will be released during a press conference at 11 a.m., but they wanted parents of students at Tam High to be aware before the school day started.
Arrest made in incident that prompted lockdown at Mill Valley's Tam High, Marin County sheriff says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News