Arrest made in incident that prompted lockdown at Mill Valley's Tam High, Marin County sheriff says

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County sheriff announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the incident that prompted a lockdown at Tam High School in Mill Valley.The school was locked down as a precaution after officers were called to reports of a man with a gun around 1:40 p.m. Monday.Police deemed the threat credible and placed the school on lockdown as they looked for the man.Officials say more details will be released during a press conference at 11 a.m., but they wanted parents of students at Tam High to be aware before the school day started.