Arrest made in incident that prompted lockdown at Mill Valley's Tam High, Marin County sheriff says

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County sheriff announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the incident that prompted a lockdown at Tam High School in Mill Valley.

The school was locked down as a precaution after officers were called to reports of a man with a gun around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Police deemed the threat credible and placed the school on lockdown as they looked for the man.

Officials say more details will be released during a press conference at 11 a.m., but they wanted parents of students at Tam High to be aware before the school day started.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mill valleyschool lockdownshelter in placepolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in SF
Coronavirus in US: Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in Calif.
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
AccuWeather forecast: Dry, touch of spring remainder of week
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Former 49ers defensive end Chris Doleman dies at 58
Fans in South Florida find the 'right' red as 49ers, Chiefs share similar color scheme
Show More
SF Public Works director, restaurant owner arrested on corruption charges
7 facts about SF's Market Street going car-free
Republicans lack votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial
VIDEO: 49ers players share favorite lessons from Kobe Bryant
East Bay authorities join forces to combat car burglaries, laptop thefts
More TOP STORIES News