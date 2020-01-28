Lockdown lifted at Tam High School in Mill Valley after police activity in area

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Mill Valley police say the lockdown at Tam High School has been lifted after police activity in the area.

The school was locked down as a precaution after officers were called to reports of a man with a gun around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Police deemed the threat credible and placed the school on lockdown as they looked for the man.

At this time, Mill Valley police have not commented on whether or not the threat was true or whether someone was arrested.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mill valleyschool lockdowncerebral palsyshelter in placepolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
7 facts about SF's Market Street going car-free
Super Bowl 54 gear represents culture, traditions of Miami
1 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, CHP says
Show More
Bay Area basketball fans remember Kobe Bryant
Stars gather in Hollywood for the Oscar nominee luncheon
Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
Weather forecast for Super Bowl week in Miami
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
More TOP STORIES News