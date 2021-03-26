WATCH LIVE: Supporters gather for 'Rise Up with Asians Rally' event in San Francisco

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Supporters of the Asian community are coming together for the "Rise Up With Asians" rally in San Francisco.This event comes after countless attacks on the Asian community in the Bay Area, particularly seniors.It is expected to start at 12:30p.m. People will march from Union Square to Embarcadero Plaza.The rally is expected to also highlight the death of Angel Quinto, who died several days after an interaction with Antioch police.Organizers say it will discuss that incident as well as the anti-Asian attacks that at the end of the march at Embarcadero Plaza.