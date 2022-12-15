Athena Strand case: Family of girl allegedly killed by delivery driver sues driver's employer, FedEx

The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing Athena Strand told authorities that he strangled her because she was going to tell her father about being hit by the driver's vehicle.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas -- The family of Athena Strand, the Texas girl allegedly killed by a contracted delivery driver, is suing the driver, his employer and FedEx.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The 7-year-old's father, Jacob Strand, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. It names driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, FedEx and the subcontractor that employed Horner, Big Topspin.

The suit accuses the two companies of gross negligence.

Strand's mother, Marilyn Gandy, said Horner dropped off her daughter's Christmas present - a box of barbie dolls - before killing her.

WATCH | Athena Strand's mother speaks at press conference

Police say Horner led them to the girl's body. He also allegedly confessed to kidnapping and strangling her to death after accidentally hitting her with his delivery truck.

Horner said he was afraid she was going to tell her father about the accident.

Jail records show Horner is still incarcerated, in lieu of a $1.5 million bond.

RELATED: FedEx driver arrested in kidnapping, killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities say

The family is seeking more than a million dollars in damages.

FedEx responded to the lawsuit saying, "Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand in the wake of this tragedy. We are aware of the complaint filed against FedEx Ground."

Big Topspin did not immediately respond to a request for comment, CNN reported.