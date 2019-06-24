DMV

DMV to close offices statewide for half-day to re-train employees on customer service skills

The Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that on July 24, 2019, it will close offices statewide for half a day to re-train employees on customer service skills.

It says it's doing this to better prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions and reinforce training on providing "excellent" customer service.

The training will take place at 183 DMV field officers and more than 5,000 employees will receive the training at their home offices, which will open for business at 1 p.m.

DMV Call Centers (1-800-777-0133) will remain open during the half-day office closure. Customers also will be able to:

- Conduct transactions online, at dmv.ca.gov, including renewing a vehicle registration, changing an address, requesting a copy of their driving record or making an appointment.

- Conduct transactions at DMV Now self-service kiosks located at grocery stores and select libraries, such as renewing a vehicle registration, filing for planned nonoperation (PNO) status, submitting an affidavit of non-use, submitting proof of insurance, and paying a $14 insurance reinstatement fee. A map of kiosks can be found online: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/about/sst_map.
- AAA members may visit AAA offices to conduct some transactions, including vehicle registration renewal.
- Registration services also are available at California DMV Business Partners for a fee. Customers can search for partners with this online map: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/bp_locator/reg_svc

See more stories related to the DMV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecaliforniadmvreal idcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
Bay Area DMV customers line the block waiting for doors to reopen
Thousands of DMV employees being trained on Real ID transactions
ABC7 News Update: DMV report, Harvey Milk Terminal
Here's what you need to know about Real ID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News