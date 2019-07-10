Automotive

Volkswagen ends production of its iconic Beetle

It's the end of the line for the Beetle.

Volkswagen is halting production of the final version of its iconic model this week at its plant in

Puebla, Mexico.

The Beetle first rolled out in Germany in 1938.

It was introduced in the United States in 1949 and became a huge hit.

Production stopped in the 1970s. But the company brought the cars back again in the late 1990s.

Volkswagen says it's not ruling out bringing it back again in the future.

RELATED: Proposed bill would increase rebate for electric cars bought in California

But for now, Volkswagen is going to concentrate on SUVs and electric vehicles.
