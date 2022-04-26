WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over San Jose neighborhood where police say 3-month-old was kidnapped

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in San Jose are looking for a suspect that was captured on camera kidnapping a 3-month-old baby boy Monday.

SJPD tweeted out images of the suspect. They say the male suspect entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street and left with the infant in the carrier.




The suspect is described as having short hair and wearing a grey baseball hat and a black face mask, with black pants with a dark blue shirt. The family tells police they don't recognize the suspect.


Officers say the 3-month-old's name is Brandon Cuellar, and is he wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket.


Anyone with information is asked call SJPD at 408-277-4166 or 911.

