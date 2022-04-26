WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over San Jose neighborhood where police say 3-month-old was kidnapped

** Kidnapping Incident**



Officers are currently working this incident. The male you see in these images captured from a surveillance camera entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm St.



2/ Suspect description:



• Dark completed Hispanic male

• Black pants, dark blue shirt

• Grey shoes with white trim

• Short hair

• Grey baseball hat

• Black face mask



3/ The baby is Brandon Cuellar, 3 months old. He was wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. pic.twitter.com/qMVUOmW8Oo — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in San Jose are looking for a suspect that was captured on camera kidnapping a 3-month-old baby boy Monday.SJPD tweeted out images of the suspect. They say the male suspect entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street and left with the infant in the carrier.The suspect is described as having short hair and wearing a grey baseball hat and a black face mask, with black pants with a dark blue shirt. The family tells police they don't recognize the suspect.Officers say the 3-month-old's name is Brandon Cuellar, and is he wearing a white long sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it. The baby carrier is black in color with a white blanket.Anyone with information is asked call SJPD at 408-277-4166 or 911.